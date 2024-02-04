CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. HSBC initiated coverage on CVS Health in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. They issued a buy rating and a $94.00 price objective for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price objective on CVS Health from $93.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an overweight rating and issued a $87.00 price objective on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on CVS Health from $91.00 to $86.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, TD Cowen reduced their price objective on CVS Health from $102.00 to $99.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CVS Health presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $93.00.

Shares of CVS stock opened at $73.09 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The company has a market cap of $94.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.02, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.50. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.03. CVS Health has a 1-year low of $64.41 and a 1-year high of $90.62.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The pharmacy operator reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $89.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.29 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.36% and a net margin of 2.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.09 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that CVS Health will post 8.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.665 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 19th. This is a boost from CVS Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.64%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.12%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CVS. Weik Capital Management grew its position in CVS Health by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Weik Capital Management now owns 17,600 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,781,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. FCA Corp TX increased its stake in CVS Health by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 20,109 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $2,035,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. Arvest Trust Co. N A lifted its holdings in CVS Health by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Arvest Trust Co. N A now owns 11,157 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,040,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. grew its stake in shares of CVS Health by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 2,859 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Apella Capital LLC increased its position in shares of CVS Health by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 3,378 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. 75.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Pharmacy Services, and Retail/LTC segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

