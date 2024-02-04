Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) Raised to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Thursday morning.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised Boston Scientific from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Boston Scientific from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. Raymond James increased their target price on Boston Scientific from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on Boston Scientific from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 27th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their target price on Boston Scientific from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $65.55.

Boston Scientific stock opened at $64.37 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $58.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market cap of $94.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.78. Boston Scientific has a 12 month low of $45.92 and a 12 month high of $65.00.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.59 billion. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 16.19% and a net margin of 11.19%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Boston Scientific will post 2.25 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Joseph Michael Fitzgerald sold 11,660 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $699,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 173,472 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,408,320. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Joseph Michael Fitzgerald sold 11,660 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $699,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 173,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,408,320. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Jeffrey B. Mirviss sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.40, for a total value of $876,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,304,739.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 155,541 shares of company stock worth $8,446,290 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BSW Wealth Partners raised its stake in Boston Scientific by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. BSW Wealth Partners now owns 7,398 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $428,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 7,526 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $435,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD. raised its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD. now owns 4,093 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC raised its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC now owns 5,322 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,999 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.11% of the company’s stock.

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through MedSurg and Cardiovascular segments. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

