Nelnet (NYSE:NNI) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Nelnet (NYSE:NNI – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Thursday.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on NNI. TD Cowen began coverage on Nelnet in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. They issued a market perform rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. TheStreet lowered Nelnet from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th.

Shares of Nelnet stock opened at $88.12 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $89.16. Nelnet has a 12 month low of $81.67 and a 12 month high of $101.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.18 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.82, a current ratio of 44.25 and a quick ratio of 44.25.

Nelnet (NYSE:NNI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The credit services provider reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by ($0.25). Nelnet had a net margin of 6.18% and a return on equity of 4.98%. The firm had revenue of $329.52 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that Nelnet will post 4.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. Nelnet’s payout ratio is 32.00%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NNI. Group One Trading L.P. purchased a new position in Nelnet in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Nelnet by 57.4% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 9,391 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $798,000 after buying an additional 3,424 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nelnet during the first quarter worth $1,300,000. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Nelnet by 3.9% during the first quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 20,480 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,741,000 after buying an additional 777 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Nelnet by 3.6% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 205,780 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $17,490,000 after purchasing an additional 7,144 shares during the period. 33.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nelnet, Inc engages in loan servicing, communications, education technology, services, and payment processing businesses worldwide. Its Loan Servicing and Systems segment provides loan conversion, application processing, borrower updates, customer service, payment processing, due diligence procedures, funds management reconciliation, and claim processing services.

