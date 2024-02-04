Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday morning.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on ORCL. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Oracle from $125.00 to $122.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Edward Jones upgraded Oracle from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Erste Group Bank reiterated a hold rating on shares of Oracle in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Oracle from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Oracle from $130.00 to $126.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Oracle presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $127.00.

Oracle Price Performance

Shares of Oracle stock opened at $115.79 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $108.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $111.48. Oracle has a 52 week low of $82.04 and a 52 week high of $127.54. The company has a market capitalization of $318.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.99, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.84.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $12.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.05 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 703.26% and a net margin of 19.64%. The business’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.21 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Oracle will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 11th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 10th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.20%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Oracle news, Director George H. Conrades sold 2,325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.76, for a total transaction of $264,492.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,836 shares in the company, valued at $2,029,023.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Oracle news, Director George H. Conrades sold 2,325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.76, for a total transaction of $264,492.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,836 shares in the company, valued at $2,029,023.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 16,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.02, for a total value of $1,728,126.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 34,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,686,421.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,950 shares of company stock valued at $2,252,948 over the last quarter. 42.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Oracle

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Private Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 19,794 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $2,087,000 after purchasing an additional 1,525 shares during the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. raised its stake in Oracle by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 3,967 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $418,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC raised its stake in Oracle by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 5,738 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $605,000 after acquiring an additional 566 shares during the last quarter. Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Oracle in the 4th quarter worth $2,101,000. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI grew its position in Oracle by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 121,803 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $12,842,000 after purchasing an additional 3,976 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

