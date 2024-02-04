Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO) Downgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on FLO. TheStreet downgraded Flowers Foods from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Flowers Foods from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.00.

Shares of Flowers Foods stock opened at $23.51 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.96 billion, a PE ratio of 36.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.56 and a beta of 0.40. Flowers Foods has a 52 week low of $19.64 and a 52 week high of $29.10. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $22.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. Flowers Foods had a return on equity of 18.27% and a net margin of 2.70%. Flowers Foods’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Flowers Foods will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Flowers Foods news, CEO Ryals Mcmullian acquired 9,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $21.99 per share, with a total value of $200,109.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 849,028 shares in the company, valued at $18,670,125.72. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Flowers Foods news, CEO Ryals Mcmullian acquired 9,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $21.99 per share, with a total value of $200,109.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 849,028 shares in the company, valued at $18,670,125.72. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO R Steve Kinsey acquired 1,780 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $22.46 per share, for a total transaction of $39,978.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 399,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,973,219.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 11.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FLO. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Flowers Foods by 206.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,286,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $473,823,000 after buying an additional 11,637,370 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Flowers Foods in the fourth quarter worth about $38,880,000. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Flowers Foods by 37.0% in the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 4,583,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,171,000 after buying an additional 1,238,749 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Flowers Foods by 73.6% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,383,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,321,000 after buying an additional 1,010,211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Flowers Foods by 84.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,165,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,235,000 after purchasing an additional 988,809 shares during the last quarter. 78.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Flowers Foods, Inc produces and markets packaged bakery food products in the United States. Its principal products include fresh breads, buns, rolls, snack cakes, and tortillas, as well as frozen breads and rolls under the Nature's Own, Dave's Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, Mrs. Freshley's, and Tastykake brand names.

