Liberty Live Group (NASDAQ:LLYVA) Major Shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc Acquires 495,739 Shares

Liberty Live Group (NASDAQ:LLYVA – Get Free Report) major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 495,739 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $30.12 per share, with a total value of $14,931,658.68. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 47,967,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,444,770,798.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
Berkshire Hathaway Inc also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, February 1st, Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 175,827 shares of Liberty Live Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $30.70 per share, for a total transaction of $5,397,888.90.
- On Thursday, January 25th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 139,132 shares of Liberty Live Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $30.99 per share, for a total transaction of $4,311,700.68.
- On Tuesday, January 23rd, Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 650,224 shares of Liberty Live Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $30.96 per share, for a total transaction of $20,130,935.04.
- On Tuesday, January 16th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 543,977 shares of Liberty Live Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $30.43 per share, for a total transaction of $16,553,220.11.
- On Friday, January 12th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 469,563 shares of Liberty Live Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $30.40 per share, for a total transaction of $14,274,715.20.
Liberty Live Group Stock Performance
LLYVA stock opened at $35.72 on Friday. Liberty Live Group has a 12 month low of $29.48 and a 12 month high of $37.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $35.11.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Liberty Live Group
About Liberty Live Group
Liberty Live Group operates as a live entertainment company. The company is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Liberty Live Group
- 3 Tickers Leading a Meme Stock Revival
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 1/29 – 2/2
- Where Do I Find 52-Week Highs and Lows?
- How to start investing in penny stocks
- How to Know Which Cryptocurrency to Buy: A Guide for Investors
- Exploring communication services stocks: A comprehensive guide
Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Live Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Live Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.