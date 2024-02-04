Liberty Live Group (NASDAQ:LLYVA) Major Shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc Acquires 495,739 Shares

Liberty Live Group (NASDAQ:LLYVA – Get Free Report) major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 495,739 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $30.12 per share, with a total value of $14,931,658.68. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 47,967,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,444,770,798.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Berkshire Hathaway Inc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, February 1st, Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 175,827 shares of Liberty Live Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $30.70 per share, for a total transaction of $5,397,888.90.

On Thursday, January 25th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 139,132 shares of Liberty Live Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $30.99 per share, for a total transaction of $4,311,700.68.

On Tuesday, January 23rd, Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 650,224 shares of Liberty Live Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $30.96 per share, for a total transaction of $20,130,935.04.

On Tuesday, January 16th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 543,977 shares of Liberty Live Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $30.43 per share, for a total transaction of $16,553,220.11.

On Friday, January 12th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 469,563 shares of Liberty Live Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $30.40 per share, for a total transaction of $14,274,715.20.

Liberty Live Group Stock Performance

LLYVA stock opened at $35.72 on Friday. Liberty Live Group has a 12 month low of $29.48 and a 12 month high of $37.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $35.11.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Liberty Live Group

About Liberty Live Group

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp bought a new position in Liberty Live Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $627,000. Markel Group Inc. bought a new position in Liberty Live Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,128,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund bought a new position in Liberty Live Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $648,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. bought a new position in Liberty Live Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,222,000. Finally, swisspartners Advisors Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Live Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,183,000. 0.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Liberty Live Group operates as a live entertainment company. The company is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado.

