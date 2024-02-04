goeasy (TSE:GSY) PT Raised to C$170.00 at Scotiabank

goeasy (TSE:GSY – Free Report) had its price target upped by Scotiabank from C$145.00 to C$170.00 in a report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. National Bankshares upped their price objective on shares of goeasy from C$175.00 to C$185.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of goeasy from C$177.00 to C$187.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Desjardins increased their target price on shares of goeasy from C$160.00 to C$165.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Cormark increased their target price on shares of goeasy from C$185.00 to C$193.00 in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Finally, CIBC downgraded shares of goeasy from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a C$160.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$176.00.

goeasy Stock Performance

TSE GSY opened at C$155.99 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 271.60, a current ratio of 27.82 and a quick ratio of 28.46. goeasy has a 1 year low of C$87.00 and a 1 year high of C$168.79. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.59 billion, a PE ratio of 13.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$154.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$132.08.

goeasy (TSE:GSY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported C$3.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$3.43 by C$0.38. goeasy had a net margin of 28.45% and a return on equity of 22.38%. The company had revenue of C$321.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$320.67 million. As a group, analysts expect that goeasy will post 16.7156153 earnings per share for the current year.

goeasy Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Friday, January 12th were issued a dividend of $0.96 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $3.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. goeasy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.41%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director David Ingram sold 2,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$161.50, for a total transaction of C$387,600.00. 22.85% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About goeasy

goeasy Ltd. provides non-prime leasing and lending services under the easyhome, easyfinancial, and LendCare brands to consumers in Canada. The company operates through two segments, Easyfinancial and Easyhome. It offers unsecured and real estate secured installment loans; home equity secured instalment loans and automotive vehicle financing; and loans to finance the purchase of retail goods, powersports and recreational vehicles, home improvement projects, and healthcare related products and services.

