Ur-Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:URG) Price Target Cut to $2.40

Ur-Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:URG – Free Report) (TSE:URE) had its price objective reduced by Roth Mkm from $2.50 to $2.40 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Roth Mkm currently has a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on URG. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on shares of Ur-Energy from $2.80 to $2.70 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ur-Energy to a sell rating in a research report on Sunday, December 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $2.59.

NYSEAMERICAN:URG opened at $2.01 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $544.51 million, a P/E ratio of -16.75 and a beta of 1.17. Ur-Energy has a one year low of $0.82 and a one year high of $2.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 5.31 and a current ratio of 5.71.

In related news, Director Robby Sai Kit Chang sold 50,527 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.66, for a total transaction of $83,874.82. Following the transaction, the director now owns 73,572 shares in the company, valued at approximately $122,129.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Penne A. Goplerud sold 66,588 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.66, for a total transaction of $110,536.08. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 412,895 shares in the company, valued at approximately $685,405.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 288,822 shares of company stock worth $469,873 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.35% of the company's stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Ur-Energy by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 15,514,392 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $23,892,000 after purchasing an additional 1,260,419 shares in the last quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. bought a new stake in Ur-Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $231,000. Azarias Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Ur-Energy by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Azarias Capital Management L.P. now owns 14,419,099 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $22,205,000 after purchasing an additional 1,686,286 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Ur-Energy by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,567,082 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $13,193,000 after purchasing an additional 714,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Ur-Energy by 707,496.3% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 566,077 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $863,000 after purchasing an additional 565,997 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.96% of the company’s stock.

Ur-Energy Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of uranium mineral properties. The company holds interests in 12 projects located in the United States. Its flagship property is the Lost Creek project comprising a total of approximately 1,800 unpatented mining claims and three Wyoming mineral leases covering an area of approximately 35,400 acres located in the Great Divide Basin, Wyoming.

