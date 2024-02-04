Berkshire Hathaway Inc Acquires 495,739 Shares of Liberty Live Group (NASDAQ:LLYVK) Stock

Liberty Live Group (NASDAQ:LLYVK – Get Free Report) major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 495,739 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $30.12 per share, with a total value of $14,931,658.68. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 47,967,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,444,770,798.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
Berkshire Hathaway Inc also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, February 1st, Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 175,827 shares of Liberty Live Group stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $30.70 per share, for a total transaction of $5,397,888.90.
- On Thursday, January 25th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 139,132 shares of Liberty Live Group stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $30.99 per share, for a total transaction of $4,311,700.68.
- On Tuesday, January 23rd, Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 650,224 shares of Liberty Live Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $30.96 per share, for a total transaction of $20,130,935.04.
- On Tuesday, January 16th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 543,977 shares of Liberty Live Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $30.43 per share, for a total transaction of $16,553,220.11.
- On Friday, January 12th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 469,563 shares of Liberty Live Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $30.40 per share, for a total transaction of $14,274,715.20.
Liberty Live Group Trading Down 3.0 %
Shares of Liberty Live Group stock opened at $36.10 on Friday. Liberty Live Group has a 52-week low of $29.63 and a 52-week high of $39.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $35.83.
About Liberty Live Group
Liberty Live Group operates as a live entertainment company. The company is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado.
