Berkshire Hathaway Inc Acquires 495,739 Shares of Liberty Live Group (NASDAQ:LLYVK) Stock

Liberty Live Group (NASDAQ:LLYVK – Get Free Report) major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 495,739 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $30.12 per share, with a total value of $14,931,658.68. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 47,967,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,444,770,798.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Berkshire Hathaway Inc also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Liberty Live Group alerts:

On Thursday, February 1st, Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 175,827 shares of Liberty Live Group stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $30.70 per share, for a total transaction of $5,397,888.90.

On Thursday, January 25th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 139,132 shares of Liberty Live Group stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $30.99 per share, for a total transaction of $4,311,700.68.

On Tuesday, January 23rd, Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 650,224 shares of Liberty Live Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $30.96 per share, for a total transaction of $20,130,935.04.

On Tuesday, January 16th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 543,977 shares of Liberty Live Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $30.43 per share, for a total transaction of $16,553,220.11.

On Friday, January 12th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 469,563 shares of Liberty Live Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $30.40 per share, for a total transaction of $14,274,715.20.

Liberty Live Group Trading Down 3.0 %

Shares of Liberty Live Group stock opened at $36.10 on Friday. Liberty Live Group has a 52-week low of $29.63 and a 52-week high of $39.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $35.83.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Liberty Live Group

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Liberty Live Group in the fourth quarter valued at $55,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Liberty Live Group by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 898,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,600,000 after acquiring an additional 90,839 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in Liberty Live Group by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 14,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $532,000 after acquiring an additional 643 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in Liberty Live Group in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management bought a new stake in Liberty Live Group in the fourth quarter valued at $219,000.

(Get Free Report)

Liberty Live Group operates as a live entertainment company. The company is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Live Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Live Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.