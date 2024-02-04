Axos Financial (NYSE:AX) Price Target Raised to $62.00

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Raymond James from $45.00 to $62.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on AX. TheStreet raised Axos Financial from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. StockNews.com raised Axos Financial from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Axos Financial presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $61.25.

Axos Financial Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE AX opened at $53.30 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.86 and a beta of 1.47. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.07. Axos Financial has a 52 week low of $32.05 and a 52 week high of $60.00.

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $352.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $247.43 million. Axos Financial had a return on equity of 17.83% and a net margin of 24.55%. The company’s revenue was up 54.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.38 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Axos Financial will post 6.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Andrew J. Micheletti sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.96, for a total transaction of $269,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 508,083 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,416,158.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Edward James Ratinoff sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.86, for a total transaction of $146,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 46,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,257,771.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Andrew J. Micheletti sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.96, for a total value of $269,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 508,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,416,158.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.82% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Axos Financial

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Carmel Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Axos Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Axos Financial by 102.5% in the 3rd quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in Axos Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in Axos Financial by 268.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 686 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming raised its position in Axos Financial by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.23% of the company’s stock.

Axos Financial Company Profile

Axos Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumer and business banking products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Banking Business and Securities Business. The company offers deposits products, including consumer and business checking, demand, savings, time deposit, money market, zero balance, and insured cash sweep accounts.

