Steel Partners (NYSE:SPLP) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Steel Partners (NYSE:SPLP) in a research note issued on Friday. The firm set a "strong-buy" rating on the conglomerate's stock.

Steel Partners stock opened at $36.79 on Friday. Steel Partners has a one year low of $35.69 and a one year high of $48.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.20. The business has a fifty day moving average of $28,926.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10,142.21. The company has a market cap of $783.89 million, a P/E ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 1.27.

Steel Partners (NYSE:SPLP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The conglomerate reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter. Steel Partners had a return on equity of 21.03% and a net margin of 9.81%. The company had revenue of $492.25 million during the quarter.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SPLP. Steel Partners Holdings L.P. raised its stake in shares of Steel Partners by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Steel Partners Holdings L.P. now owns 7,576,926 shares of the conglomerate's stock worth $359,904,000 after buying an additional 267,994 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Steel Partners during the 1st quarter worth $287,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new position in shares of Steel Partners during the 1st quarter worth $122,000. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Steel Partners by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 19,047 shares of the conglomerate's stock worth $792,000 after buying an additional 573 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teton Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Steel Partners by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 9,800 shares of the conglomerate's stock worth $417,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.65% of the company's stock.

Steel Partners Holdings L.P., together with its subsidiaries, engages in industrial products, energy, defense, supply chain management, logistics, banking, and youth sports businesses worldwide. It operates through Diversified Industrial, Energy, and Financial Services segments. The company fabricates precious metals and alloys into brazing alloys; manufactures and sells seamless stainless steel tubing coils; fasteners, adhesives, and fastening systems for the commercial low slope roofing industry, as well as specialty fasteners for the building products industry; and woven substrates of fiberglass, quartz, carbon, and aramid materials for specialty applications.

