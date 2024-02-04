Steel Partners (NYSE:SPLP) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Steel Partners (NYSE:SPLP – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Friday. The firm set a “strong-buy” rating on the conglomerate’s stock.
Steel Partners stock opened at $36.79 on Friday. Steel Partners has a one year low of $35.69 and a one year high of $48.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.20. The business has a fifty day moving average of $28,926.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10,142.21. The company has a market cap of $783.89 million, a P/E ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 1.27.
Steel Partners (NYSE:SPLP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The conglomerate reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter. Steel Partners had a return on equity of 21.03% and a net margin of 9.81%. The company had revenue of $492.25 million during the quarter.
Steel Partners Holdings L.P., together with its subsidiaries, engages in industrial products, energy, defense, supply chain management, logistics, banking, and youth sports businesses worldwide. It operates through Diversified Industrial, Energy, and Financial Services segments. The company fabricates precious metals and alloys into brazing alloys; manufactures and sells seamless stainless steel tubing coils; fasteners, adhesives, and fastening systems for the commercial low slope roofing industry, as well as specialty fasteners for the building products industry; and woven substrates of fiberglass, quartz, carbon, and aramid materials for specialty applications.
