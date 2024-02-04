Analysts Set NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH) Target Price at $33.86

Shares of NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $33.86.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group began coverage on shares of NMI in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on NMI in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on NMI in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com raised NMI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of NMI from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd.

NMIH opened at $31.28 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.10. NMI has a one year low of $20.61 and a one year high of $32.50. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $29.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $148.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.18 million. NMI had a return on equity of 18.17% and a net margin of 55.58%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.90 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that NMI will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other NMI news, Chairman Bradley M. Shuster sold 136,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.76, for a total value of $4,066,704.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 426,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,706,418.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Chairman Bradley M. Shuster sold 171,418 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.11, for a total transaction of $5,161,395.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 426,963 shares in the company, valued at $12,855,855.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Bradley M. Shuster sold 136,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.76, for a total value of $4,066,704.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 426,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,706,418.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 313,355 shares of company stock valued at $9,387,503 over the last three months. 2.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NMIH. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new position in NMI in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of NMI in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of NMI during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in NMI by 45.2% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,013 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in NMI by 160.1% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,034 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,252 shares in the last quarter. 94.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NMI Holdings, Inc provides private mortgage guaranty insurance services in the United States. The company offers mortgage insurance services, such as primary and pool insurance; and outsourced loan review services to mortgage loan originators. It serves national and regional mortgage banks, money center banks, credit unions, community banks, builder-owned mortgage lenders, internet-sourced lenders, and other non-bank lenders.

