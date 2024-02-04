Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $151.45.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on EXR shares. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Extra Space Storage from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $120.00 to $155.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage from $165.00 to $145.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. StockNews.com cut shares of Extra Space Storage from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Extra Space Storage from $138.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 28th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Extra Space Storage from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th.

In related news, CEO Joseph D. Margolis bought 4,200 shares of Extra Space Storage stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $118.21 per share, with a total value of $496,482.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 31,301 shares in the company, valued at $3,700,091.21. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, CEO Joseph D. Margolis bought 4,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $118.21 per share, for a total transaction of $496,482.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 31,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,700,091.21. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Joseph Saffire sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.10, for a total transaction of $3,852,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,525,210.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 55.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,686,341 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,095,585,000 after acquiring an additional 12,055,172 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 29.7% during the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 17,876,089 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,660,805,000 after purchasing an additional 4,096,408 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 599.8% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,345,787 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $406,781,000 after buying an additional 2,867,657 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Extra Space Storage in the fourth quarter valued at $380,823,000. Finally, Capital International Investors increased its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 98.7% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,216,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $627,581,000 after buying an additional 2,094,409 shares during the last quarter. 66.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE EXR opened at $143.53 on Tuesday. Extra Space Storage has a 12-month low of $101.19 and a 12-month high of $170.30. The company has a market cap of $30.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $148.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $132.87.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. This is a boost from Extra Space Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio is 119.12%.

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of September 30, 2023, the Company owned and/or operated 3,651 self-storage stores in 42 states and Washington, DC The Company's stores comprise approximately 2.5 million units and approximately 279.0 million square feet of rentable space operating under the Extra Space, Life Storage and Storage Express brands.

