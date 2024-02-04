Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $439.69.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on DE shares. Melius Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Deere & Company in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on Deere & Company from $400.00 to $375.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 27th. TD Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $438.00 to $396.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 24th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $455.00 to $422.50 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $380.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. RB Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 5.2% in the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 1,637 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $680,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Bornite Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Deere & Company in the 1st quarter worth approximately $14,541,000. Retirement Income Solutions Inc purchased a new position in Deere & Company during the 1st quarter worth approximately $229,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Deere & Company by 27.1% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,442 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,014,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 32.4% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 114,322 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,496,000 after acquiring an additional 27,985 shares during the last quarter. 66.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE DE opened at $392.60 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $110.03 billion, a PE ratio of 11.33, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.05. Deere & Company has a 12 month low of $345.55 and a 12 month high of $450.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $384.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $392.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 22nd. The industrial products company reported $8.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.46 by $0.80. Deere & Company had a net margin of 16.60% and a return on equity of 45.91%. The business had revenue of $13.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $7.44 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 28.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a dividend of $1.47 per share. This is a positive change from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is presently 16.96%.

Deere & Company engages in the manufacture and distribution of various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides large and medium tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters and loaders, harvesting front-end equipment, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

