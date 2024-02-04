Compugen Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGEN) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Compugen Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGEN – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the five research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $5.33.

A number of research firms have commented on CGEN. StockNews.com lowered Compugen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Compugen from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th.

Compugen Trading Down 6.2 %

Compugen stock opened at $2.27 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $196.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.14 and a beta of 2.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.57 and its 200-day moving average is $1.15. Compugen has a 12 month low of $0.53 and a 12 month high of $2.69.

Compugen (NASDAQ:CGEN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.02). As a group, equities research analysts predict that Compugen will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Compugen

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Compugen by 29.3% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 27,241 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 6,174 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Compugen by 23.4% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,260 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 6,299 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd lifted its stake in Compugen by 23.7% in the 1st quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 44,918 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 8,615 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in Compugen by 13.8% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 74,231 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 8,980 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Compugen during the first quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.25% of the company’s stock.

About Compugen

Compugen Ltd., a clinical-stage therapeutic discovery and development company, researches, develops, and commercializes therapeutic and product candidates in Israel, the United States, and Europe. The company's immuno-oncology pipeline consists of COM701, an anti-PVRIG antibody that is in Phase I clinical study used for the treatment of solid tumors; COM902, a therapeutic antibody targeting TIGIT, which is in Phase I monotherapy clinical study in patients with advanced malignancies through sequential dose escalations; Bapotulimab, a therapeutic antibody targeting ILDR2 that is in Phase I clinical study in patients with naïve head and neck squamous cell carcinoma; and Rilvegostomig, a novel anti-TIGIT/PD-1 bispecific antibody, which is in Phase II clinical study in patients with advanced or metastatic non-small cell lung cancer.

