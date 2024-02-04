Flexsteel Industries (NASDAQ:FLXS) Raised to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Flexsteel Industries (NASDAQ:FLXS – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Thursday morning.
Flexsteel Industries Trading Up 0.4 %
Shares of Flexsteel Industries stock opened at $28.20 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $146.64 million, a PE ratio of 9.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 3.53 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $21.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.32. Flexsteel Industries has a 52-week low of $15.67 and a 52-week high of $30.99.
Flexsteel Industries Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 28th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 27th. Flexsteel Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.98%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Flexsteel Industries
About Flexsteel Industries
Flexsteel Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a manufacturer, importer, and markets of upholstered furniture for residential and contract markets in the United States. It provides upholstered furniture, such as sofas, loveseats, chairs, reclining rocking chairs, swivel rockers, sofa beds, convertible bedding units, occasional tables, desks, dining tables and chairs, kitchen storage, bedroom furniture, and outdoor furniture.
