Flexsteel Industries (NASDAQ:FLXS) Raised to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Flexsteel Industries (NASDAQ:FLXS – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

Flexsteel Industries Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of FLXS stock opened at $28.20 on Thursday. Flexsteel Industries has a 1 year low of $15.67 and a 1 year high of $30.99. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $146.64 million, a P/E ratio of 9.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a current ratio of 3.53, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Get Flexsteel Industries alerts:

Flexsteel Industries Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 28th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 27th. Flexsteel Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.98%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Flexsteel Industries

About Flexsteel Industries

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Flexsteel Industries by 90.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 994 shares during the period. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in Flexsteel Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Flexsteel Industries by 109.6% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 1,180 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Flexsteel Industries by 49.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 1,871 shares during the period. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Flexsteel Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at $183,000. Institutional investors own 33.45% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Flexsteel Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a manufacturer, importer, and markets of upholstered furniture for residential and contract markets in the United States. It provides upholstered furniture, such as sofas, loveseats, chairs, reclining rocking chairs, swivel rockers, sofa beds, convertible bedding units, occasional tables, desks, dining tables and chairs, kitchen storage, bedroom furniture, and outdoor furniture.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Flexsteel Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flexsteel Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.