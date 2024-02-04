B. Riley Cuts Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR) Price Target to $14.00

Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR – Free Report) had its price target reduced by B. Riley from $17.00 to $14.00 in a research note released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the technology company’s stock.

EXTR has been the subject of several other research reports. UBS Group cut shares of Extreme Networks from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Extreme Networks in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a buy rating for the company. Rosenblatt Securities cut shares of Extreme Networks from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday. Lake Street Capital cut shares of Extreme Networks from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer cut shares of Extreme Networks from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $22.36.

Extreme Networks Stock Down 4.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:EXTR opened at $12.59 on Thursday. Extreme Networks has a one year low of $12.58 and a one year high of $32.73. The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.81 and a 200-day moving average of $21.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.95.

Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The technology company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.05. Extreme Networks had a net margin of 5.96% and a return on equity of 98.24%. The company had revenue of $353.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $349.95 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Extreme Networks will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Extreme Networks

In other news, CEO Edward Meyercord sold 28,443 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.32, for a total value of $464,189.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,129,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,435,251.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 85,329 shares of company stock valued at $1,327,150 over the last 90 days. 3.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Extreme Networks

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. West Tower Group LLC bought a new stake in Extreme Networks during the second quarter worth $28,000. Cutler Group LLC CA raised its position in Extreme Networks by 166.7% during the second quarter. Cutler Group LLC CA now owns 1,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Extreme Networks during the third quarter worth $37,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Extreme Networks during the third quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Extreme Networks by 49.8% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,781 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.95% of the company’s stock.

About Extreme Networks

Extreme Networks, Inc delivers cloud-driven networking solutions that leverage the powers of machine learning, artificial intelligence, analytics, and automation.

The company designs, develops, and manufactures wired and wireless network infrastructure equipment and develops the software for network management, policy, analytics, security, and access controls.

See Also

