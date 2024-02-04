Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group reiterated their hold rating on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE – Free Report) in a research note published on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a $55.00 price target on the shipping company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Eagle Bulk Shipping in a research report on Saturday, January 27th. They set a sell rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a hold rating and issued a $55.00 price target (up from $54.00) on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in a research note on Friday, January 26th. B. Riley downgraded shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $72.00 to $52.20 in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Noble Financial reissued a market perform rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Eagle Bulk Shipping presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $54.87.

Get Eagle Bulk Shipping alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Eagle Bulk Shipping

Eagle Bulk Shipping Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ EGLE opened at $54.00 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $52.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.24. Eagle Bulk Shipping has a 52-week low of $39.15 and a 52-week high of $67.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.86. The company has a market cap of $536.22 million, a PE ratio of 22.50 and a beta of 1.50.

Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The shipping company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.90) by $0.59. The business had revenue of $58.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.52 million. Eagle Bulk Shipping had a return on equity of 7.49% and a net margin of 8.93%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Eagle Bulk Shipping will post 1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Eagle Bulk Shipping by 102.0% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 612 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping during the 2nd quarter valued at about $66,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping by 681.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,476 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 1,287 shares during the period. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in Eagle Bulk Shipping in the 4th quarter worth approximately $72,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.69% of the company’s stock.

About Eagle Bulk Shipping

(Get Free Report)

Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company owns, charters, and operates dry bulk vessels that transport a range of bulk cargoes, including iron ore, coal, grains, fertilizers, steel products, petcoke, cement, and forest products. It serves miners, producers, traders, and end users.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Bulk Shipping Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Bulk Shipping and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.