Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group reiterated their hold rating on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE – Free Report) in a research report released on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a $55.00 price objective on the shipping company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Noble Financial reiterated a market perform rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a hold rating and set a $55.00 price objective (up from $54.00) on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in a report on Friday, January 26th. TheStreet cut shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. B. Riley lowered shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the company from $72.00 to $52.20 in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Eagle Bulk Shipping in a research note on Saturday, January 27th. They issued a sell rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $54.87.

NASDAQ:EGLE opened at $54.00 on Wednesday. Eagle Bulk Shipping has a 52 week low of $39.15 and a 52 week high of $67.09. The stock has a market cap of $536.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.50 and a beta of 1.50. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $52.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The shipping company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.90) by $0.59. The business had revenue of $58.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.52 million. Eagle Bulk Shipping had a return on equity of 7.49% and a net margin of 8.93%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Eagle Bulk Shipping will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Eagle Bulk Shipping by 102.0% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 612 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping during the 2nd quarter valued at about $66,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping by 681.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,476 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 1,287 shares during the period. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in Eagle Bulk Shipping in the 4th quarter worth approximately $72,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.69% of the company’s stock.

Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company owns, charters, and operates dry bulk vessels that transport a range of bulk cargoes, including iron ore, coal, grains, fertilizers, steel products, petcoke, cement, and forest products. It serves miners, producers, traders, and end users.

