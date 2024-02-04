Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) PT Lowered to $158.00

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Truist Financial from $160.00 to $158.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Truist Financial currently has a buy rating on the information services provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on GOOGL. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price target on shares of Alphabet from $174.00 to $172.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Monness Crespi & Hardt downgraded shares of Alphabet from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $153.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $153.65.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Alphabet

Alphabet Stock Performance

NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $142.38 on Wednesday. Alphabet has a 1-year low of $88.57 and a 1-year high of $153.78. The company has a market capitalization of $1.78 trillion, a P/E ratio of 24.55, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $139.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $134.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 2.01.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The information services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.04. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.22% and a net margin of 24.01%. The firm had revenue of $86.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.77 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.05 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Alphabet will post 6.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.32, for a total transaction of $55,994.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 26,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,577,375.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.32, for a total value of $55,994.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 26,833 shares in the company, valued at $3,577,375.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 16,088 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.10, for a total transaction of $2,237,840.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 52,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,294,404. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 189,674 shares of company stock valued at $25,994,026. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Spreng Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Spreng Capital Management Inc. now owns 131 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $364,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Maple Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Maple Capital Management Inc. now owns 296 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $823,000 after buying an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. West Family Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 1,754 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,878,000 after buying an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 401 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,115,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Weik Capital Management lifted its stake in Alphabet by 0.5% during the first quarter. Weik Capital Management now owns 1,533 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,264,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. 35.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alphabet Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.