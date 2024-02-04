United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) PT Lowered to $145.00

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) had its target price cut by Barclays from $150.00 to $145.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on UPS. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered United Parcel Service from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $155.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 26th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on United Parcel Service from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. TheStreet lowered United Parcel Service from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on United Parcel Service from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their price objective on United Parcel Service from $175.00 to $147.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $177.76.

United Parcel Service stock opened at $141.85 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $120.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.21, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.05. United Parcel Service has a 1 year low of $133.68 and a 1 year high of $197.80. The business has a 50-day moving average of $156.13 and a 200-day moving average of $159.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The transportation company reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $24.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.40 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 39.46% and a net margin of 7.37%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.62 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service will post 8.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be paid a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 16th. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.60%. This is a boost from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is currently 83.18%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp raised its stake in United Parcel Service by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 28,354,781 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,082,594,000 after acquiring an additional 357,974 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in United Parcel Service by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,889,570 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,456,055,000 after acquiring an additional 628,944 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in United Parcel Service by 15,631.2% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 14,502,261 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,280,190,000 after acquiring an additional 14,410,073 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in United Parcel Service by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,590,985 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,430,504,000 after acquiring an additional 388,258 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in United Parcel Service by 31.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,677,202 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,508,385,000 after acquiring an additional 2,331,875 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.45% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

