Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) Price Target Raised to $450.00

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) had its price target raised by Macquarie from $430.00 to $450.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Macquarie currently has an outperform rating on the software giant’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Argus raised their target price on Microsoft from $390.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Oppenheimer reiterated an outperform rating and set a $410.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. BNP Paribas upgraded Microsoft from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $471.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. DA Davidson reiterated a buy rating and set a $415.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Microsoft from $435.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $411.06.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on MSFT

Microsoft Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ MSFT opened at $411.22 on Wednesday. Microsoft has a 52 week low of $245.61 and a 52 week high of $415.32. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $382.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $351.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market cap of $3.06 trillion, a P/E ratio of 37.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.90.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The software giant reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.17. Microsoft had a return on equity of 38.40% and a net margin of 36.27%. The business had revenue of $62.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Microsoft will post 11.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Microsoft Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.12%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 24,681 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $369.00, for a total transaction of $9,107,289.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 183,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,807,809. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Microsoft

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morris Financial Concepts Inc. boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Morris Financial Concepts Inc. now owns 2,663 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Sicart Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Sicart Associates LLC now owns 926 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Capital Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,592 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $599,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,866 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,434,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marmo Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Marmo Financial Group LLC now owns 987 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. 69.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Microsoft

(Get Free Report)

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.