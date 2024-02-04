AT&T (NYSE:T) Given New $20.00 Price Target at Barclays

AT&T (NYSE:T – Free Report) had its target price upped by Barclays from $17.00 to $20.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of AT&T from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of AT&T from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of AT&T from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of AT&T from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded shares of AT&T from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AT&T has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $21.65.

T stock opened at $17.83 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $127.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.10, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.71. AT&T has a one year low of $13.43 and a one year high of $20.26. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $16.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.56.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The technology company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.44 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 15.39% and a net margin of 11.76%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that AT&T will post 2.24 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th were issued a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 9th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.23%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.63%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carmel Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in AT&T by 16,250.0% in the 3rd quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,635 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,625 shares in the last quarter. Lipe & Dalton acquired a new position in AT&T in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in AT&T in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in AT&T in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.65% of the company’s stock.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

