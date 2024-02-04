TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) Rating Lowered to Buy at StockNews.com

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday.

Several other research firms also recently commented on TEL. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of TE Connectivity in a research report on Friday, January 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $146.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $147.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. TD Cowen upgraded shares of TE Connectivity from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $115.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of TE Connectivity in a research report on Friday, December 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $144.00 price target for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $146.67.

Shares of TE Connectivity stock opened at $142.82 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $136.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $131.45. TE Connectivity has a 12-month low of $115.00 and a 12-month high of $146.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market cap of $44.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.55, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.41.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The electronics maker reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.13. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 20.69% and a return on equity of 18.93%. The business had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.53 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that TE Connectivity will post 7.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TE Connectivity declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Tuesday, December 12th that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the electronics maker to buy up to 3.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, insider Steven T. Merkt sold 99,777 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.00, for a total value of $14,367,888.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 30,459 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,386,096. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.86% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fiduciary Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 24.4% in the 2nd quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 6,209 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $870,000 after purchasing an additional 1,216 shares in the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden grew its stake in TE Connectivity by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 84,500 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $10,438,000 after acquiring an additional 5,700 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in TE Connectivity by 559.7% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 174,362 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $24,439,000 after acquiring an additional 147,932 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in TE Connectivity in the 2nd quarter valued at about $12,086,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in TE Connectivity by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,296 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $778,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.75% of the company’s stock.

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaPacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

