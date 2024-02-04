Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) Price Target Raised to $64.00

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $61.00 to $64.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

UNM has been the topic of several other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Unum Group from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Unum Group from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Unum Group from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Unum Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Unum Group from $59.00 to $54.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $55.44.

Unum Group stock opened at $47.34 on Thursday. Unum Group has a 1 year low of $36.27 and a 1 year high of $52.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market cap of $9.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $45.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.95.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.86 by ($0.07). Unum Group had a return on equity of 16.03% and a net margin of 10.36%. The firm had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.43 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Unum Group will post 8.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 26th will be given a dividend of $0.365 per share. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 25th. Unum Group’s dividend payout ratio is 22.50%.

Unum Group declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, October 31st that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 5.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Unum Group news, EVP Puneet Bhasin sold 8,188 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.39, for a total transaction of $347,089.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 54,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,302,540.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Unum Group by 3.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,681,485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $746,204,000 after buying an additional 836,407 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Unum Group by 1.9% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,585,614 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $619,086,000 after buying an additional 236,136 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Unum Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $426,463,000. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Unum Group by 2.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,106,074 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $241,749,000 after buying an additional 166,022 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Unum Group by 3.1% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,680,940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $223,281,000 after buying an additional 140,523 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.37% of the company’s stock.

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Poland, and internationally. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block and Corporate segments. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

