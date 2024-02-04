Worthington Enterprises (NYSE:WOR) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Worthington Enterprises (NYSE:WOR – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on WOR. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on Worthington Enterprises in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a hold rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on Worthington Enterprises in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a hold rating and a $56.00 target price for the company. TheStreet upgraded Worthington Enterprises from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Worthington Enterprises in a report on Monday, January 22nd. They set a sell rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $57.50.

Worthington Enterprises Stock Performance

NYSE:WOR opened at $58.76 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a PE ratio of 9.84 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Worthington Enterprises has a twelve month low of $31.91 and a twelve month high of $59.73.

Worthington Enterprises (NYSE:WOR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.34. Worthington Enterprises had a return on equity of 17.91% and a net margin of 6.43%. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $666.15 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. Worthington Enterprises’s revenue was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Worthington Enterprises will post 5.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WOR. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Worthington Enterprises by 67,348.5% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,224,452 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $128,017,000 after buying an additional 2,221,154 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Worthington Enterprises by 13.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,571,279 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $235,012,000 after buying an additional 526,776 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Worthington Enterprises by 18.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,010,543 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $103,362,000 after buying an additional 307,667 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Worthington Enterprises during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $14,999,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Worthington Enterprises by 8.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,658,961 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $226,197,000 after buying an additional 297,139 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.30% of the company’s stock.

About Worthington Enterprises

Worthington Enterprises, Inc operates as an industrial manufacturing company. It operates through three segments: Building Products, Consumer Products, and Sustainable Energy Solutions. The Building Products segment sells refrigerant and LPG cylinders, well water and expansion tanks, fire suppression tanks, chemical tanks, and foam and adhesive tanks for gas producers, and distributors.

