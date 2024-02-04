Wedbush Boosts V.F. (NYSE:VFC) Price Target to $16.50

V.F. (NYSE:VFC – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Wedbush from $15.00 to $16.50 in a research note published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Wedbush currently has a neutral rating on the textile maker’s stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for V.F.’s Q3 2024 earnings at $0.77 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.10 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.35 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.72 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.88 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.19 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $1.65 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $1.90 EPS.

VFC has been the topic of several other reports. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on V.F. from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on V.F. from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on V.F. from $24.00 to $19.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on V.F. in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a sell rating on the stock. Finally, Williams Trading reissued a sell rating on shares of V.F. in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, V.F. has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $20.03.

VFC stock opened at $16.67 on Wednesday. V.F. has a twelve month low of $12.85 and a twelve month high of $31.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56. The company has a market capitalization of $6.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.31, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.50. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.81.

In other news, Director Matthew J. Shattock bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.58 per share, with a total value of $291,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 40,000 shares in the company, valued at $583,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Golden State Equity Partners raised its stake in shares of V.F. by 19.1% in the fourth quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 33,362 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $627,000 after purchasing an additional 5,351 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its holdings in shares of V.F. by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 197,598 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,715,000 after acquiring an additional 11,846 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in V.F. by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 11,495 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 633 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in V.F. by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 59,928 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,127,000 after buying an additional 857 shares during the period. Finally, South Dakota Investment Council raised its position in V.F. by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 413,571 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $7,775,000 after purchasing an additional 5,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.81% of the company’s stock.

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

