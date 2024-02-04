Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) Price Target Cut to $85.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Royal Bank of Canada from $92.00 to $85.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an underperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on WHR. StockNews.com started coverage on Whirlpool in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Whirlpool from $104.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Longbow Research downgraded Whirlpool from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, TheStreet raised Whirlpool from a d+ rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Whirlpool presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $118.60.

Shares of WHR stock opened at $110.44 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $115.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $124.60. The stock has a market cap of $6.06 billion, a PE ratio of 12.68 and a beta of 1.49. Whirlpool has a 1 year low of $98.40 and a 1 year high of $160.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.89.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $3.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.53 by $0.32. Whirlpool had a return on equity of 38.67% and a net margin of 2.47%. The company had revenue of $5.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.89 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Whirlpool will post 14.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Whirlpool by 0.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,536,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $873,919,000 after acquiring an additional 25,740 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Whirlpool by 2.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,139,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $913,567,000 after acquiring an additional 138,322 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Whirlpool by 2.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,140,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,213,000 after acquiring an additional 72,732 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its position in Whirlpool by 59.7% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,473,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,804,000 after acquiring an additional 924,128 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Whirlpool by 38.3% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,954,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,296,000 after acquiring an additional 541,219 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.89% of the company’s stock.

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products and services in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances, and commercial laundry products and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

