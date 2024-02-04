Genius Sports Limited (NYSE:GENI) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Genius Sports Limited (NYSE:GENI – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $9.46.

Several brokerages have issued reports on GENI. Craig Hallum cut their price target on Genius Sports from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Genius Sports in a report on Thursday, October 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Macquarie initiated coverage on Genius Sports in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Genius Sports in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of Genius Sports in a research note on Friday, January 19th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. State of Wyoming increased its position in Genius Sports by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 18,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 2,868 shares during the last quarter. White Pine Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Genius Sports by 1.2% in the third quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 327,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,745,000 after acquiring an additional 3,750 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of Genius Sports in the third quarter worth $28,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Genius Sports in the third quarter worth $29,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Genius Sports by 32.4% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 40,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 9,820 shares during the period. 43.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GENI opened at $7.25 on Tuesday. Genius Sports has a 12-month low of $3.55 and a 12-month high of $8.45. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.92. The stock has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of -8.43 and a beta of 2.02.

Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $101.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.38 million. Genius Sports had a negative net margin of 44.69% and a negative return on equity of 14.37%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.04) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Genius Sports will post -0.25 EPS for the current year.

Genius Sports Limited develops and sells technology-led products and services to the sports, sports betting, and sports media industries. It offers technology infrastructure for the collection, integration, and distribution of live data of sports leagues; streaming solutions comprising technology, automatic production, and distribution for sports to commercialize video footage of their games; and end-to-end integrity services to sports leagues, such as full-time active monitoring technology, which uses mathematical algorithms to identify and flag suspicious betting activity in global betting markets, as well as a full suite of online and offline educational and consultancy services.

