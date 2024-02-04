Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI) Receives $105.17 Average PT from Brokerages

Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the five analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $104.67.
SIGI has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Selective Insurance Group from $108.00 to $105.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Selective Insurance Group in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company.
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in Selective Insurance Group by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 14,581 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,451,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in Selective Insurance Group by 68.9% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 255 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Selective Insurance Group by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,169 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC increased its stake in Selective Insurance Group by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 3,394 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC increased its stake in Selective Insurance Group by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 4,271 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $617,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.66% of the company’s stock.
Selective Insurance Group stock opened at $99.39 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.31. Selective Insurance Group has a 1 year low of $88.60 and a 1 year high of $108.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $101.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $102.15.
Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The insurance provider reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.66 by ($0.15). Selective Insurance Group had a return on equity of 14.43% and a net margin of 8.57%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.99 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Selective Insurance Group will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current year.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. Selective Insurance Group’s payout ratio is 24.01%.
Selective Insurance Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, E&S Lines, and Investments. It offers property insurance products, which covers the accidental loss of an insured's real property, personal property, and/or earnings due to the property's loss; casualty insurance products that covers the financial consequences of employee injuries in the course of employment, and bodily injury and/or property damage to a third party; and flood insurance products.
