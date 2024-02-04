Brokerages Set Spectris plc (LON:SXS) Price Target at GBX 5,821.25

Shares of Spectris plc (LON:SXS – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 5,821.25 ($74.01).
Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Spectris in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st.
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on SXS
Spectris Stock Down 1.2 %
Spectris Company Profile
Spectris plc provides precision measurement solutions worldwide. It operates through Spectris Scientific, Spectris Dynamics, and Other segments. The Spectris Scientific segment provides advanced sensors and instruments used to measure, analyze, and characterize materials; and monitor ultra-clean manufacturing environments.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Spectris
- Golden Cross Stocks: Pattern, Examples and Charts
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 1/29 – 2/2
- Unveiling The Power Of VWAP: A Key Indicator For Traders
- How to start investing in penny stocks
- How to Invest in Lithium and Lithium Stocks
- Exploring communication services stocks: A comprehensive guide
Receive News & Ratings for Spectris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spectris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.