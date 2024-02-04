Ashland (NYSE:ASH) Rating Increased to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ashland (NYSE:ASH – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Ashland from $110.00 to $96.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 13th. TheStreet cut shares of Ashland from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Ashland from $114.00 to $106.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Ashland from $110.00 to $103.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Ashland from $84.00 to $75.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Ashland currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $94.71.

NYSE ASH opened at $91.56 on Wednesday. Ashland has a 12 month low of $70.82 and a 12 month high of $108.48. The stock has a market cap of $4.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.02 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s 50 day moving average is $82.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.46. The company has a current ratio of 3.30, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Ashland (NYSE:ASH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.24. Ashland had a net margin of 7.62% and a return on equity of 5.95%. The company had revenue of $473.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $478.69 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.97 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ashland will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a $0.385 dividend. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. Ashland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.49%.

In other Ashland news, insider Eric N. Boni sold 843 shares of Ashland stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.38, for a total transaction of $69,446.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,076,871.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ASH. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new position in Ashland during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in Ashland during the second quarter worth $31,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Ashland by 338.0% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 403 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ashland during the first quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Ashland during the first quarter worth $44,000. 90.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ashland Inc provides additives and specialty ingredients in the North and Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Life Sciences, Personal Care, Specialty Additives, and Intermediates segments. The Life Sciences segment offers pharmaceutical solutions, including controlled release polymers, disintegrants, tablet coatings, thickeners, solubilizers, and tablet binders; nutrition solutions, such as thickeners, stabilizers, emulsifiers, and additives; and nutraceutical solutions comprising products for weight management, joint comfort, stomach and intestinal health, sports nutrition, and general wellness, as well as custom formulation, toll processing, and particle engineering solutions.

