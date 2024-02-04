Oppenheimer Cuts Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) Price Target to $148.00

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Oppenheimer from $149.00 to $148.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Oppenheimer currently has an outperform rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Aptiv from $143.00 to $141.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Aptiv from $79.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Aptiv from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $96.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Aptiv from $138.00 to $112.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Aptiv from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $116.67.

NYSE APTV opened at $83.50 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $91.62. The stock has a market cap of $23.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.93. Aptiv has a 12-month low of $71.01 and a 12-month high of $124.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The auto parts company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $5.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.09 billion. Aptiv had a net margin of 14.65% and a return on equity of 13.32%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.28 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Aptiv will post 5.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Aptiv by 20.1% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 47,405 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $4,840,000 after purchasing an additional 7,950 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Aptiv by 6.9% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 50,844 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $5,191,000 after purchasing an additional 3,265 shares during the period. Atwood & Palmer Inc. grew its position in shares of Aptiv by 3.8% in the third quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 163,971 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $16,166,000 after purchasing an additional 6,050 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Aptiv by 31.1% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 448,414 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $45,779,000 after purchasing an additional 106,427 shares during the period. Finally, Crystal Rock Capital Management grew its position in shares of Aptiv by 46.3% in the third quarter. Crystal Rock Capital Management now owns 44,285 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $4,366,000 after purchasing an additional 14,025 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.13% of the company’s stock.

Aptiv PLC engages in design, manufacture, and sale of vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates in two segments, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

