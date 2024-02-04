The Goldman Sachs Group Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY)

The Goldman Sachs Group restated their buy rating on shares of Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on ALLY. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Ally Financial from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Bank of America lowered their target price on Ally Financial from $30.00 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Barclays upped their target price on Ally Financial from $32.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Ally Financial in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a buy rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised Ally Financial from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $33.93.

NYSE:ALLY opened at $36.40 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $33.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.17 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. Ally Financial has a 1 year low of $21.58 and a 1 year high of $38.03.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. Ally Financial had a return on equity of 9.41% and a net margin of 12.42%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.08 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ally Financial will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 1st will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.30%. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.13%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ALLY. Roundview Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ally Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $242,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ally Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $214,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Ally Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $261,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ally Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $294,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 291,312 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,666,000 after buying an additional 4,099 shares during the period. 86.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ally Financial Inc, a digital financial-services company, provides various digital financial products and services to consumer, commercial, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations segments.

