Tencent (OTCMKTS:TCEHY) Price Target Lowered to $46.00 at Barclays

Tencent (OTCMKTS:TCEHY – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Barclays from $50.00 to $46.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the technology company’s stock.

Tencent Stock Up 1.2 %

TCEHY opened at $35.29 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.64. Tencent has a 52 week low of $33.48 and a 52 week high of $50.64. The company has a market capitalization of $333.57 billion, a PE ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 0.31.

Tencent (OTCMKTS:TCEHY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 15th. The technology company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.01. Tencent had a net margin of 32.33% and a return on equity of 14.60%. The business had revenue of $21.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.28 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Tencent will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Tencent Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, offers value-added services (VAS), online advertising, fintech, and business services in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through VAS, Online Advertising, FinTech and Business Services, and Others segments. The company's consumers business provides communication and services, such as instant messaging and social network; digital content including online games, videos, live streaming, news, music, and literature; fintech services, which includes mobile payment, wealth management, loans, and securities trading; and various tools, such as network security management, browser, navigation, application management, email, etc.

