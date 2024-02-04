iA Financial (TSE:IAG) Price Target Increased to C$97.00 by Analysts at CIBC

iA Financial (TSE:IAG – Free Report) had its target price lifted by CIBC from C$95.00 to C$97.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on IAG. Desjardins cut their price target on shares of iA Financial from C$95.00 to C$94.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of iA Financial from C$100.00 to C$101.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. National Bankshares boosted their price target on shares of iA Financial from C$100.00 to C$104.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of iA Financial from C$99.00 to C$101.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$71.45.

Get iA Financial alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on iA Financial

iA Financial Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of TSE:IAG opened at C$90.45 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$90.14 and a 200 day moving average price of C$87.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.48. The company has a market capitalization of C$9.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.87, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.15. iA Financial has a 12-month low of C$77.61 and a 12-month high of C$93.90.

iA Financial (TSE:IAG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported C$2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.38 by C$0.12. The company had revenue of C($734.00) million for the quarter. iA Financial had a net margin of 7.18% and a return on equity of 17.44%. Sell-side analysts expect that iA Financial will post 10.7201889 EPS for the current year.

iA Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th were issued a $0.765 dividend. This represents a $3.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. iA Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.61%.

Insider Activity at iA Financial

In related news, Senior Officer Michael Lee Stickney sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$85.03, for a total value of C$85,025.00. In other news, Senior Officer Renée Laflamme sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$91.00, for a total value of C$591,521.45. Also, Senior Officer Michael Lee Stickney sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$85.03, for a total value of C$85,025.00. Insiders sold 25,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,241,087 over the last three months. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

iA Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

iA Financial Corporation Inc, through its subsidiary, Industrial Alliance Insurance and Financial Services Inc, provides various life and health insurance products in Canada and the United States. The company operates through Individual Insurance, Individual Wealth Management, Group Insurance, Group Savings and Retirement, and US Operations businesses.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iA Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iA Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.