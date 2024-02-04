Head to Head Survey: Envoy Medical (NASDAQ:COCH) versus Advanced BioMedical Technologies (OTCMKTS:ABMT)

Advanced BioMedical Technologies (OTCMKTS:ABMT – Get Free Report) and Envoy Medical (NASDAQ:COCH – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation and risk.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Advanced BioMedical Technologies and Envoy Medical’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Advanced BioMedical Technologies $270,000.00 10.37 -$510,000.00 N/A N/A Envoy Medical N/A N/A $19.23 million N/A N/A

Envoy Medical has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Advanced BioMedical Technologies.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Risk and Volatility

27.3% of Envoy Medical shares are held by institutional investors. 34.1% of Advanced BioMedical Technologies shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.7% of Envoy Medical shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Advanced BioMedical Technologies has a beta of 0.81, indicating that its share price is 19% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Envoy Medical has a beta of 1.21, indicating that its share price is 21% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Advanced BioMedical Technologies and Envoy Medical, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Advanced BioMedical Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A Envoy Medical 0 0 2 0 3.00

Envoy Medical has a consensus target price of $3.00, indicating a potential upside of 163.16%. Given Envoy Medical’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Envoy Medical is more favorable than Advanced BioMedical Technologies.

Profitability

This table compares Advanced BioMedical Technologies and Envoy Medical’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Advanced BioMedical Technologies N/A N/A N/A Envoy Medical N/A -45.17% 4.42%

Summary

Envoy Medical beats Advanced BioMedical Technologies on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Advanced BioMedical Technologies

Advanced Biomedical Technologies, Inc., a development stage company, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets biomaterial internal fixation devices. It offers polymer osteosynthesis devices, such as surgical screws, binding wires, rods, and related medical devices for the treatment of orthopedic trauma, sports-related medical treatment, cartilage repair, and related treatments, as well as for reconstructive dental procedures. The company was formerly known as Geostar Mineral Corporation and changed its name to Advanced Biomedical Technologies, Inc. in March 2009. Advanced Biomedical Technologies, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is based in New York, New York.

About Envoy Medical

Envoy Medical, Inc., a hearing health company, provides medical technologies for the hearing loss spectrum. Its products include hearing aids; Esteem middle ear implants; bone conduction devices, such as auditory osseointegrated implants; and Acclaim cochlear implants. The company was formerly known as Envoy Medical Corporation and changed its name to Envoy Medical, Inc. in September 2023. Envoy Medical, Inc. was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in White Bear Lake, Minnesota.

