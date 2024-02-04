Perfect Moment Ltd. (PMNT) Plans to Raise $8 Million in February 8th IPO

Perfect Moment Ltd. (PMNT) plans to raise $8 million in an IPO on Thursday, February 8th, IPO Scoop reports. The company will be issuing 1,200,000 shares at a price of $6.00-$7.00 per share.

In the last year, Perfect Moment Ltd. generated $23.4 million in revenue and had a net loss of $10.3 million. The company has a market-cap of $99.3 million.

Think Equity and Laidlaw & Co. (UK) served as the underwriters for the IPO.

Perfect Moment Ltd. provided the following description of their company for its IPO: “We are a luxury ski, swim and activewear apparel company.Â Â (Incorporated in Delaware) Our mission is to become the No. 1 luxury ski brand in the world. We exist to inspire shared perfect moments. We aim to deliver this by creating statement pieces to ski, surf, swim and move in for perfect moments and the people who make them. Perfect Moment is a luxury lifestyle brand that combines fashion and technical performance for its ranges of skiwear, outerwear, swimwear and activewear. We create apparel and products that feature what we believe is an unmatched combination of fashion, form, function and fun for women, men and children. The idea for the Perfect Moment brand was born in Chamonix, France in 1984, when the professional skier and extreme sports filmmaker, Thierry Donard, began making apparel for his team of free-ride skiers and surfers. Donard used his experience to create designs that were characterized by quality, style and performance to enable his athletes to achieve their perfect ski-run or perfect wave-ride: that â€?perfect moment.â€? His designs â€“ combining high performance materials with daring prints and colors â€“ were inspired by his team of free-ride skiers and surfers. The Perfect Moment trademark was initially licensed by us in May 2012 (and) then acquired by us between December 2017 and November 2018. For further information regarding our formation and corporate structure, see the sections below under â€?â€” Corporate and Other Information,â€? â€?Business â€” Overviewâ€? and â€?Business â€” Corporate and Other Information.â€? Today, the brand continues to draw on its rich heritage of performance garments and statement designs. Retro-inspired vivid and bold colors complement technical fabrics to deliver fashion, form, function and fun for women, men and children. Initially known for its on-and-off the slopes skiwear, in 2016 PMA developed a summer range inspired by the island of Ibiza to bring its unique style to swimwear and activewear. We believe our bold fashion and technical proposition resonates with the modern fashion-conscious consumer that sees value in authentic European heritage and statement-design tailored for an active and healthy lifestyle at a compelling quality-to-value price point. *Note: Net loss and revenue figures are for the fiscal year that ended March 31, 2023. (Note: Perfect Moment Ltd. cut its IPO’s size by 50.7 percent to 1.23 million shares (1,232,000 shares) – down from 2.5 million shares – and kept the price range at $6.00 to $7.00 to raise $8.01 million, according to an S-1/A filing dated Jan. 26, 2023. The London-based ski wear company also changed its listing venue to the NYSE – American Exchange – a move from the NASDAQ – according toÂ its S-1/A filing on Jan. 26, 2023.) (Perfect Moment Ltd. filed an S-1/A dated Nov. 6, 2023, and disclosed terms for its IPO: 2.5 million shares at $6.00 to $7.00 to raise $16.25 million. Background: Perfect Moment Ltd. filed itsÂ S-1 on Oct. 10, 2023. The company submitted confidential IPO documents to the SEC on Aug. 7, 2023.) “.

Perfect Moment Ltd. was founded in 2012 and has 31 employees. The company is located at 307 Canalot Studios 222 Kensal Road London W10 5BN United Kingdom and can be reached via phone at +44 (0)204 558 8849 or on the web at http://www.perfectmoment.com/.

