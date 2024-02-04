Advanced Micro Devices’ (AMD) Outperform Rating Reaffirmed at Wedbush

Wedbush restated their outperform rating on shares of Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Wedbush currently has a $200.00 price target on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on AMD. UBS Group raised their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $135.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $195.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America raised their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $165.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. New Street Research raised Advanced Micro Devices from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $215.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $128.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $177.88.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices Price Performance

Shares of AMD opened at $177.66 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $287.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 341.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.63. The business has a 50-day moving average of $146.08 and a 200-day moving average of $121.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 1.61. Advanced Micro Devices has a 1 year low of $75.92 and a 1 year high of $184.92.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77. The business had revenue of $6.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.13 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 5.73% and a net margin of 3.77%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.73, for a total transaction of $8,829,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,347,640 shares in the company, valued at $394,117,657.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.73, for a total value of $8,829,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,347,640 shares in the company, valued at $394,117,657.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.69, for a total transaction of $502,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $704,366.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Advanced Micro Devices

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of AMD. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the first quarter valued at approximately $836,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 49.7% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,384,719 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $260,746,000 after acquiring an additional 791,710 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 34.9% during the first quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,677 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 104.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 7,959 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $870,000 after purchasing an additional 4,072 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 217.2% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 398,051 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $43,524,000 after purchasing an additional 272,557 shares during the last quarter. 68.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Advanced Micro Devices

(Get Free Report)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.