Analyzing Kirby (NYSE:KEX) and Mitsui O.S.K. Lines (OTCMKTS:MSLOY)

Kirby (NYSE:KEX – Get Free Report) and Mitsui O.S.K. Lines (OTCMKTS:MSLOY – Get Free Report) are both transportation companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, risk, dividends, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

94.9% of Kirby shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.5% of Kirby shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Kirby and Mitsui O.S.K. Lines’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kirby 7.21% 7.15% 3.98% Mitsui O.S.K. Lines N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kirby $3.09 billion 1.60 $122.29 million $3.72 22.52 Mitsui O.S.K. Lines N/A N/A N/A $119.84 0.15

This table compares Kirby and Mitsui O.S.K. Lines’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Kirby has higher revenue and earnings than Mitsui O.S.K. Lines. Mitsui O.S.K. Lines is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Kirby, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Kirby and Mitsui O.S.K. Lines, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kirby 0 0 3 0 3.00 Mitsui O.S.K. Lines 0 0 0 0 N/A

Kirby currently has a consensus target price of $90.67, indicating a potential upside of 8.25%. Given Kirby’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Kirby is more favorable than Mitsui O.S.K. Lines.

Summary

Kirby beats Mitsui O.S.K. Lines on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Kirby

Kirby Corporation operates domestic tank barges in the United States. Its Marine Transportation segment provides marine transportation service and towing vessel transporting bulk liquid product, as well as operates tank barge throughout the Mississippi River System, on the Gulf Intracoastal Waterway, coastwise along three United States coasts, and in Alaska and Hawaii. It also transports petrochemicals, black oils, refined petroleum products, and agricultural chemicals by tank barges; and operates offshore dry-bulk barges and tugboat units that are engaged in the offshore transportation of dry-bulk cargos in the United States coastal trade. As of December 31, 2022, it owned and operated 1,037 inland tank barge, approximately 277 inland towboat, 29 coastal tank barge, 27 coastal tugboat, 4 offshore dry-bulk cargo barge, 4 offshore tugboat, and 1 docking tugboat. Its Distribution and Services segment sells after-market service and genuine replacement parts for engines, transmissions, reduction gears, electric motors, drives, and controls, electrical distribution and control systems, energy storage battery systems, and related oilfield service equipment; rebuilds component parts or diesel engines, transmissions and reduction gears, and related equipment used in oilfield services, marine, power generation, on-highway, and other industrial applications; rents generators, industrial compressors, high capacity lift trucks, and refrigeration trailers; and manufactures and remanufactures oilfield service equipment, including pressure pumping units, as well as manufacturers electric power generation equipment, specialized electrical distribution and control equipment, and high capacity energy storage/battery systems. It serves to various companies and the United States government. The company was formerly known as Kirby Exploration Company, Inc. and changed its name to Kirby Corporation in 1990. Kirby Corporation was founded in 1921 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

About Mitsui O.S.K. Lines

Mitsui O.S.K. Lines, Ltd. engages in the marine transportation business in Japan and internationally. The company operates through Dry Bulk Business, Energy and Offshore Business, Product Transport Business, and Associated Businesses segments. The Dry Bulk Business segment owns and operates specialized vessels for various cargo types; and bulk carriers for cargo, such as iron ore, coal, grains, wood, wood chips, cement, fertilizers, salt, and steel products. The Energy and Offshore Business segment owns and operates crude oil and chemical tankers; tankers for naphtha, gasoline, and other refined petroleum products; and liquified natural gas and steaming coal carriers. This segment also develops offshore business, including floating production, storage, and offloading systems; and floating storage and regasification units, as well as develops and promotes wind power generation related business. The Product Transport Business segment owns and operates containerships and operates container terminals; offers logistics solutions, such as air and sea forwarding, land transport, warehousing, and heavy goods transport, etc. This segment also owns and operates specialized car carriers for the transport of completed cars and construction machinery; and develops car transport services, such as land transport and terminal operation, as well as operates ferries and coastal RoRo ships for transporting passengers and cargos. The Associated Businesses segment engages in real estate, cruise ship, tugboat, and trading businesses. The company operates dry bulkers, tankers, LNG carriers, and steaming coal carriers; and containerships, cruise ships, and transport vessels. Mitsui O.S.K. Lines, Ltd. was founded in 1884 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

