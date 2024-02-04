CB Financial Services (NASDAQ:CBFV) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CB Financial Services (NASDAQ:CBFV – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the bank’s stock.

Separately, Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on CB Financial Services in a report on Friday, December 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of CBFV stock opened at $23.86 on Friday. CB Financial Services has a 1-year low of $17.20 and a 1-year high of $27.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market capitalization of $122.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.46 and a beta of 0.58. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.39.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in CB Financial Services during the fourth quarter valued at $130,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in CB Financial Services during the third quarter valued at $233,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in CB Financial Services during the second quarter valued at $266,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in CB Financial Services by 10.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,641 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in CB Financial Services by 5.1% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 15,790 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 763 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.97% of the company’s stock.

CB Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank that provides various banking products and services for individuals and businesses in southwestern Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and Ohio. The company's primary deposit products include demand deposits, NOW accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts, as well as time deposit products.

