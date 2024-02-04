Compugen (NASDAQ:CGEN) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Compugen (NASDAQ:CGEN – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Thursday.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Compugen from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Compugen currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $5.33.

Compugen Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CGEN opened at $2.27 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.57 and its 200 day moving average is $1.15. The company has a market capitalization of $196.63 million, a P/E ratio of -6.14 and a beta of 2.66. Compugen has a fifty-two week low of $0.53 and a fifty-two week high of $2.69.

Compugen (NASDAQ:CGEN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.02). As a group, research analysts predict that Compugen will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Compugen

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Silverarc Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Compugen by 6.1% in the third quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC now owns 350,188 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $326,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Compugen in the third quarter worth approximately $71,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Compugen by 10.9% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 279,254 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 27,339 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Compugen in the third quarter worth approximately $78,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Compugen by 19.9% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 323,203 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 53,558 shares during the last quarter. 13.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Compugen Ltd., a clinical-stage therapeutic discovery and development company, researches, develops, and commercializes therapeutic and product candidates in Israel, the United States, and Europe. The company's immuno-oncology pipeline consists of COM701, an anti-PVRIG antibody that is in Phase I clinical study used for the treatment of solid tumors; COM902, a therapeutic antibody targeting TIGIT, which is in Phase I monotherapy clinical study in patients with advanced malignancies through sequential dose escalations; Bapotulimab, a therapeutic antibody targeting ILDR2 that is in Phase I clinical study in patients with naïve head and neck squamous cell carcinoma; and Rilvegostomig, a novel anti-TIGIT/PD-1 bispecific antibody, which is in Phase II clinical study in patients with advanced or metastatic non-small cell lung cancer.

