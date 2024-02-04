Consolidated Communications (NASDAQ:CNSL) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Consolidated Communications (NASDAQ:CNSL – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Consolidated Communications Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of CNSL opened at $4.33 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.40. Consolidated Communications has a 12 month low of $2.10 and a 12 month high of $4.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.02. The firm has a market cap of $504.40 million, a P/E ratio of -1.74 and a beta of 1.08.

Consolidated Communications (NASDAQ:CNSL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The utilities provider reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter. Consolidated Communications had a negative net margin of 21.04% and a negative return on equity of 15.04%. The business had revenue of $283.65 million during the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Consolidated Communications

About Consolidated Communications

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Consolidated Communications by 8.5% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 24,569 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 1,933 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Consolidated Communications by 38.2% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,183 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 1,987 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its position in Consolidated Communications by 5.8% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 40,819 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $286,000 after buying an additional 2,250 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in Consolidated Communications by 5.0% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 51,216 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 2,462 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Consolidated Communications by 12.8% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 22,615 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 2,563 shares in the last quarter. 79.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband and business communication solutions for consumer, commercial, and carrier channels in the United States. It offers high-speed broadband Internet access, SIP trunking, and voice over Internet protocol (VoIP) phone services; commercial data connectivity services in various markets, including Ethernet services, private line data services, software defined wide area network, and multi-protocol label switching services; networking services; cloud-based services; and data center and disaster recovery solutions.

Featured Articles

