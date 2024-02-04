Scotiabank Increases The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) Price Target to $95.00

The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX – Free Report) (TSE:DSG) had its price target boosted by Scotiabank from $86.00 to $95.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the technology company’s stock.

DSGX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Barclays raised their price target on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of The Descartes Systems Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Stephens raised their price target on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $94.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of The Descartes Systems Group from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, TD Securities raised their target price on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $89.44.

DSGX stock opened at $88.81 on Wednesday. The Descartes Systems Group has a 12-month low of $69.59 and a 12-month high of $92.86. The company has a market cap of $7.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.79 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a 50 day moving average of $84.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.09.

The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX – Get Free Report) (TSE:DSG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 5th. The technology company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $144.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $144.17 million. The Descartes Systems Group had a return on equity of 9.92% and a net margin of 20.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.31 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Descartes Systems Group will post 1.3 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its position in The Descartes Systems Group by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 6,201 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $497,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in The Descartes Systems Group by 26.7% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 697 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC grew its position in The Descartes Systems Group by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 8,530 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $590,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in The Descartes Systems Group by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 3,452 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in The Descartes Systems Group by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,947 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. 76.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides cloud-based logistics and supply chain solutions worldwide. The company's Logistics Technology platform offers a range of modular, interoperable web and wireless logistics management solutions. The company provides a suite of solutions that include routing, mobile, and telematics; transportation management; e-commerce shipping and fulfillment; customs and regulatory compliance; trade intelligence; broker and forwarder enterprise systems; and B2B messaging and connectivity services.

