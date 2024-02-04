CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) Lowered to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday morning.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of CSX from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of CSX from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a sector perform rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of CSX in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Susquehanna raised shares of CSX from a neutral rating to a positive rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of CSX in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CSX currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $36.24.

Get CSX alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on CSX

CSX Price Performance

NASDAQ:CSX opened at $36.53 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $72.19 billion, a PE ratio of 19.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.19. CSX has a 12 month low of $27.60 and a 12 month high of $36.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $34.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.20.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The transportation company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.01. CSX had a net margin of 25.35% and a return on equity of 30.52%. The firm had revenue of $3.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.49 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CSX will post 1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CSX

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CSX. Bornite Capital Management LP bought a new stake in CSX in the first quarter valued at approximately $14,980,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of CSX by 6.0% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 6,158,544 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $230,637,000 after buying an additional 347,514 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in shares of CSX by 12.7% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 122,334 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,581,000 after buying an additional 13,829 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of CSX by 4.5% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 195,872 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,361,000 after buying an additional 8,488 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of CSX by 16.8% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 71,521 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,678,000 after buying an additional 10,276 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.76% of the company’s stock.

CSX Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CSX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.