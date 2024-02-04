CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) Given New $280.00 Price Target at JMP Securities

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR – Free Report) had its price objective raised by JMP Securities from $195.00 to $280.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a market outperform rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on CyberArk Software in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Stephens increased their price objective on CyberArk Software from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. UBS Group increased their price objective on CyberArk Software from $215.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on CyberArk Software from $265.00 to $274.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on CyberArk Software from $215.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $230.65.

CYBR stock opened at $237.41 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $9.74 billion, a PE ratio of -100.60 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 2.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $216.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $183.74. CyberArk Software has a one year low of $120.11 and a one year high of $241.36.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by $0.17. CyberArk Software had a negative return on equity of 12.68% and a negative net margin of 13.99%. The company had revenue of $191.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $184.50 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that CyberArk Software will post -2.31 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CYBR. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of CyberArk Software during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in CyberArk Software in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in CyberArk Software by 62.1% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 248 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in CyberArk Software in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in CyberArk Software by 250.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 466 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.14% of the company’s stock.

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sales software-based security solutions and services in the United States, Israel, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager that offers risk-based credential security and session management to protect against attacks involving privileged access; Vendor Privileged Access Manager combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide fast, easy, and secure privileged access to third-party vendors; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS solution that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Cloud Entitlements Manager, a SaaS solution, which reduces risk that arises from excessive privileges by implementing least privilege across cloud environments.

