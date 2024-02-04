Oppenheimer Boosts PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) Price Target to $210.00

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Oppenheimer from $190.00 to $210.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on PTC. StockNews.com began coverage on PTC in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating for the company. KeyCorp raised their target price on PTC from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler raised their target price on PTC from $155.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $202.00 target price on shares of PTC in a report on Thursday. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on PTC from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $191.82.

Shares of PTC opened at $178.73 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $21.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.73, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $170.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $153.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.76. PTC has a 12 month low of $115.44 and a 12 month high of $185.07.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The technology company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $546.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $559.34 million. PTC had a return on equity of 12.87% and a net margin of 10.86%. On average, research analysts forecast that PTC will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In other PTC news, CFO Kristian Talvitie sold 20,652 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.87, for a total value of $3,239,679.24. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 48,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,642,078.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other PTC news, EVP Staats Aaron C. Von sold 6,740 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.25, for a total value of $1,066,605.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,681 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,114,518.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kristian Talvitie sold 20,652 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.87, for a total value of $3,239,679.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 48,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,642,078.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 37,520 shares of company stock valued at $5,914,092. Insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in PTC in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its stake in shares of PTC by 93.5% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 207 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Legacy Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PTC in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PTC in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of PTC by 108.3% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 175 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.23% of the company’s stock.

PTC Inc operates as software company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides Windchill, a suite that manages all aspects of the product development lifecycle(PLM) that provides real-time information sharing, dynamic data visualization, collaborate across geographically distributed teams, and enabling manufacturers to elevate product development, manufacturing, and field service processes; ThingWorx, a platform for Industrial Internet of Things; ServiceMax, a field service management solutions enable companies to asset uptime with optimized in-person and remote service and technician productivity with mobile tools.

