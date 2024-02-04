Head to Head Survey: Royalty Management (NASDAQ:RMCO) vs. Research Frontiers (NASDAQ:REFR)

Royalty Management (NASDAQ:RMCO – Get Free Report) and Research Frontiers (NASDAQ:REFR – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends and institutional ownership.

Volatility and Risk

Royalty Management has a beta of -0.55, meaning that its share price is 155% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Research Frontiers has a beta of 0.32, meaning that its share price is 68% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Royalty Management alerts:

Insider and Institutional Ownership

52.0% of Royalty Management shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 7.3% of Research Frontiers shares are owned by institutional investors. 19.8% of Royalty Management shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.2% of Research Frontiers shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Royalty Management N/A N/A $3.89 million N/A N/A Research Frontiers $540,000.00 64.54 -$2.67 million ($0.05) -20.80

This table compares Royalty Management and Research Frontiers’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Royalty Management has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Research Frontiers.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Royalty Management and Research Frontiers, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Royalty Management 0 0 0 0 N/A Research Frontiers 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares Royalty Management and Research Frontiers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Royalty Management N/A -4.91% -8.62% Research Frontiers -308.67% -50.44% -45.59%

Summary

Royalty Management beats Research Frontiers on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Royalty Management

(Get Free Report)

Royalty Management Holding Corporation operates as a royalty company that identifies and invests in undervalued assets. It acquires and invests in natural resources, patents, intellectual property, and digital assets. The company was founded in 2021 and is based in Fishers, Indiana.

About Research Frontiers

(Get Free Report)

Research Frontiers Incorporated develops and markets technology and devices to control the flow of light worldwide. It develops and licenses suspended particle device (SPD-Smart) light-control technology to companies that manufacture and market the SPD-Smart chemical emulsion, light-control film made from the chemical emulsion, the light-control panels made by laminating the film, and electronics to power end-products incorporating the film, as well as lamination services for and the end-products, such as windows, skylights, and sunroofs. The company's SPD-Smart light-control technology is used in various product applications, including windows, sunshades, skylights, and interior partitions for homes and buildings; automotive windows, sunroofs, sun-visors, sunshades, rear-view mirrors, instrument panels, and navigation systems; aircraft windows; museum display panels, and eyewear products; and flat panel displays for electronic products. It serves architectural, automotive, marine, and aerospace and appliance applications. The company was incorporated in 1965 and is headquartered in Woodbury, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for Royalty Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royalty Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.