Raymond James Cuts Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE) Price Target to $34.00

Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Raymond James from $35.00 to $34.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a strong-buy rating on the stock.

CADE has been the topic of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Cadence Bank from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Cadence Bank from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, December 29th. DA Davidson reiterated a buy rating on shares of Cadence Bank in a research report on Monday, January 15th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Cadence Bank from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Stephens reiterated an overweight rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Cadence Bank in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $27.88.

NYSE:CADE opened at $26.30 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.04 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.65. Cadence Bank has a 12-month low of $16.95 and a 12-month high of $31.45.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.80%. This is a boost from Cadence Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. Cadence Bank’s payout ratio is 32.30%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CADE. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Cadence Bank in the fourth quarter valued at $46,972,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Cadence Bank by 15.7% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,827,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,063,055 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Cadence Bank in the first quarter valued at $20,697,000. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Cadence Bank by 29.0% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,324,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,646,000 after purchasing an additional 971,590 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC acquired a new position in Cadence Bank in the first quarter valued at $18,997,000. 80.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cadence Bank provides commercial banking and financial services. Its products and services include consumer banking, consumer loans, mortgages, home equity lines and loans, credit cards, commercial and business banking, treasury management, specialized and asset-based lending, commercial real estate, equipment financing, and correspondent banking services.

